Jenner collected a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-3 loss to Carolina. He also chipped in with three hits and two shots.

Jenner staked the Blue Jackets to a 2-0 lead early in the first period, fighting off Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton in the crease to poke home his own rebound. He also assisted on a Kevin Stenlund goal later in the period. It was the first multi-point performance of the season for the Columbus captain, who possesses five goals and four assists in 17 games.