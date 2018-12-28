Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Rare multi-point effort
Jenner finished with two assists, four shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
This was Jenner's first multi-point effort since Nov. 26, and he had managed just a goal and an assist in 12 games since. Counter-intuitively, Jenner's 14:00 of ice time marked his lowest total since the Oct. 4 season opener, so he wasn't rewarded with extra minutes for this rare productive effort.
