Jenner (jaw) has been activated from injured reserve on Friday, per the NHL media site.

Jenner missed 15 games after fracturing his jaw Dec. 8 versus St. Louis. Jenner is second on the Blue Jackets with 13 goals, trailing only Kirill Marchenko by one marker, despite missing the last six weeks. Jenner will center the second line with Adam Fantilli and Jack Roslovic in Friday's game versus New Jersey, and should return to play on the first power-play unit with Cole Sillinger losing his man-advantage time.