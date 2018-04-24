Jenner's assist in Game 6 on Monday wasn't nearly enough, as the Blue Jackets were eliminated by the Capitals with the 6-3 loss.

Jenner managed three points over six games in the first-round playoff series, but only one of his 24 shots went past a Capitals netminder. The alternate captain will be seeking a new contract as a restricted free agent this summer; he's cleared 200 hits in all but one of his five NHL campaigns -- and he had 102 in an injury-riddled 2014-15 -- so expect the winger to get a decent raise over his $2.9 million annual salary if the Blue Jackets appreciate his physical ways and regular-season output of 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) over 75 games.