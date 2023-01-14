Jenner (thumb) will rejoin the Blue Jackets' lineup Saturday against the Red Wings, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Jenner has missed 11 games since undergoing surgery on a broken thumb in mid-December. The 29-year-old center had 11 goals and 11 assists in 30 games this season while adding 54 hits and 34 blocked shots. Jenner should return to a top-line role in Columbus.
