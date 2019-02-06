Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Returning Tuesday
Jenner (ankle) will suit up Tuesday in Colorado after taking part in warmups, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Jenner will man his usual spot on the third line while fellow game-time decisions Brandon Dubinsky (lower body) and Ryan Murray (lower body) sit out. This will be Jenner's first game action since Jan. 19.
