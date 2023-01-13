Jenner (broken thumb) returned to practice Friday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Jenner suffered the injury Dec. 17 against the Bruins and has missed the last 11 games. He required surgery and was expected to miss four weeks, which would make his return to action as early as Monday against the Rangers. Jenner has 11 goals and 22 points in 30 games this season as the Blue Jackets' top center.