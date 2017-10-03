Jenner will be excluded from Friday's season opener, but he remains day-to-day with a mid-body injury, per Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, Adam Jardy Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The ailment had previously been specifically classified as a back injury, but either way, Jenner's injury doesn't sound too serious. Look for the gritty, two-way scoring winger to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's game in Chicago. Jenner's 2016-17 regular-season campaign included 18 goals, 16 helpers, 216 hits and a shiny plus-14 rating over a full season.