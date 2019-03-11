Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ruled out Monday
Jenner (illness) will not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Jenner won't make the trip to New York, but could still rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's home clash with Boston. The winger reached the 30-point mark for a fourth consecutive season with his annual ceiling likely in the 35-40 range. Eric Robinson will slot into the lineup in Jenner's stead.
