Jenner (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Information concerning Jenner remains vague, but Lukas Sedlak reportedly will stay put in the lineup with the heavy-hitting winger unavailable against Buffalo. Jenner has been decent this season, adding nine goals, 12 assists, 95 hits and 54 blocked shots through 48 games.