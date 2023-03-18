Jenner found the back of the net in a 7-4 loss to Anaheim on Friday.

Jenner has excelled lately with four goals over his last four games, pushing him up to 23 goals and 40 points in 57 appearances in 2022-23. He's matched his 2021-22 total of 23 markers in 59 contests, but Jenner's still well behind his career high of 30, which was set in 2015-16. The 29-year-old is playing on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine.