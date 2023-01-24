Jenner scored a goal on seven shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Jenner's third-period tally was what got the game to overtime. He's scored in back-to-back contests after coming up empty in his first four games back from a broken thumb. The 29-year-old center has 13 tallies, 11 assists, 113 shots on net, 63 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 36 appearances. He remains in the mix for the top-line job, though Jack Roslovic started Monday's game in that position while Jenner was on the second line.