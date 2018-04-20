Jenner scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 4.

His first goal of the series came just over six minutes into the third period, giving the Jackets a brief flash of hope after they fell behind 3-0 on Thursday. Jenner found the scoresheet just twice in his final nine regular-season games, so it's little surprise that he's been able to muster only two points so far in the postseason. The 24-year-old is skating on the second power-play unit for Columbus, but his fantasy ceiling is still limited for the duration of the team's playoff run.