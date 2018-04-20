Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores first goal of series Thursday
Jenner scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 4.
His first goal of the series came just over six minutes into the third period, giving the Jackets a brief flash of hope after they fell behind 3-0 on Thursday. Jenner found the scoresheet just twice in his final nine regular-season games, so it's little surprise that he's been able to muster only two points so far in the postseason. The 24-year-old is skating on the second power-play unit for Columbus, but his fantasy ceiling is still limited for the duration of the team's playoff run.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Racks up three points Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Extends point streak to five games Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in Thursday's OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds back of net Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two helpers in Saturday's rout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...