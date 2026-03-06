Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores game-winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Jenner's tally at 1:41 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He had missed the Blue Jackets' previous contest due to a lower-body injury, and he had gone 13 games before that without a goal. Jenner has nine goals, 28 points, 95 shots on net, 100 hits and 45 blocked shots over 46 appearances this season, filling a versatile role for Columbus.
