Jenner scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Jenner had four goals over three games from Nov. 19-24, but then went three contests without a goal. The 30-year-old continues to surprise with 12 goals, five assists, 70 shots on net, 35 hits, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 25 outings. Jenner's shooting 17.1 percent this season, a mark that's likely to come down eventually, but he continues to be one of the Blue Jackets' most trusted forwards in all situations.