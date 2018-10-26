Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores twice in barnburner
Jenner cashed in a pair of goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Thursday's 7-4 road victory over the Blues.
Jenner snapped a four-game point drought with a pair of wrist shots that went past Blues netminder Jake Allen. The top-six winger helped his own cause by firing five total shots on goal over a season-high 21:19 of ice time in this latest contest. Jenner is a streaky player, but it's huge efforts like this that occasionally make him a sneaky good tournament play in DFS contests.
