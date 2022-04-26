Jenner (back) will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Considering Jenner has been out of action since mid-March, there was no reason to rush him back into meaningless games to close out the year. All told, the 28-year-old Ontario native was limited to just 59 games this year but still managed to reach both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds for just the second time in his nine-year NHL career.