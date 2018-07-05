Jenner penned a four-year contract extension with Columbus on Thursday.

Jenner's deal will carry a $3.75 million AAV, per Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch, a relative steal for a guy that has registered three straight 30-plus point campaigns. The biggest knock on the winger's 2017-18 season was his lack of production on the power play. Despite averaging 1:19 of ice time, the Ontario native managed a paltry three points with the man advantage. If he can step up his role on the power play, Jenner could break the 40-point threshold for the second time in his young career.