Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Slated to return Saturday
Jenner (back) is expected to return Saturday, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
This development is based on the line configurations from practice Friday; those arrangements weren't immediately available, but we presume Jenner, who's yet to make his season debut, skated among the regulars ahead of this next contest. Still, it's best to take a wait-and-see approach with the Ontario native, as he remains on injured reserve.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: No timetable for return•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not in shape to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ruled out for Opening Night•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Increasingly likely to miss Opening Night•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Dealing with injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...