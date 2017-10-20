Jenner (back) is expected to return Saturday, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

This development is based on the line configurations from practice Friday; those arrangements weren't immediately available, but we presume Jenner, who's yet to make his season debut, skated among the regulars ahead of this next contest. Still, it's best to take a wait-and-see approach with the Ontario native, as he remains on injured reserve.