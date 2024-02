Jenner scored twice in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Both goals came in the third when the Jackets roared back from a 3-0 deficit. Jenner scored at the right post off a cross-crease pass at 12:22, and he then made it 3-2 at 15:50 with a redirection on the power play. The goals snapped a nine-game goal drought for the forward. Jenner has 15 goals and five assists in 36 games this season. While those goals are appealing, Jenner isn't a consistent-enough producer to help your fantasy squad.