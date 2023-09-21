Jenner (back) was on the ice for Thursday's practice to begin training camp, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Jenner missed the last three games of 2022-23 with a back injury. He had 45 points in 68 contests while seeing top-six minutes. While it's unclear if he'll line up as a center or winger -- he was the pivot between Johnny Gaudreau and Kent Johnson on Thursday -- Jenner should still have top-six usage in 2023-24.
