Jenner scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Jenner tallied with less than 13 seconds left in the third period to give the Blue Jackets a win. The 30-year-old has four goals over three games since the All-Star break. He's up to 17 tallies, five assists, 110 shots on net, 82 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 38 appearances this season. Jenner's goal Saturday was his first game-winner of the campaign. He should continue to provide solid offense in a top-six role.