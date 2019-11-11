Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Struggling defensively
Jenner has four goals and an assist with a minus-10 rating, eight PIM, 38 shots, 28 hits and 12 blocked shots through 17 games.
The 26-year-old has provided some occasional offensive sparks to begin the season, but Jenner's plus-minus is a disappointment for a player who's been above zero each of the last three seasons despite primarily filling a checking role. His struggles are as much due to the play of the team around him and a lack of steady goaltending as any failing on his part, so Jenner's numbers could improve later in the campaign if the Jackets begin to tighten things up.
