Jenner racked up 15 PIM in Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Jenner has been fairly quiet in terms of offensive production of late, but he never fails to deliver with PIM. The second-line winger played a prominent role in a feisty affair between two clubs that have now become bitter rivals. With just two assists in his last 15 games, the 24-year-old doesn't offer much fantasy value right now. Jenner has the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor with a lethal PIM and goal-scoring combination, but it hasn't come together this season, making him mainly of value in deeper leagues.