Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Tallies GWG, assist
Jenner scored a power-play goal on three shots and picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Florida.
Jenner gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead late in the second period and Columbus made that goal stand as the game-winner. Jenner also assisted on Zach Werenski's goal early in the third period for his second two-point game in the last 10 days. Jenner has eight goals and eight assists in 40 games.
