Jenner scored at even strength in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Jenner is on pace for a career-high 34 goals as he's been rather efficient during 5-on-5 situations. On the downside, the Blue Jackets captain has a lone power-play point (a goal), and with a mere three assists through 19 games, he's not moving the needle all that much. As a result, he's likely to be found on rosters only in deep fantasy leagues.