Jenner scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Jenner tipped in a Zach Werenski shot in the first period to put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-0. Since the All-Star break, Jenner has six goals and four assists over 10 contests in a top-line role. The 30-year-old forward is up to 19 tallies, nine helpers, 127 shots on net, 92 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 45 appearances. Jenner has had higher-scoring years, but his role continues to make him a solid depth option in fantasy.