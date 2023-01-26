Jenner scored a goal, logged three hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Jenner has scored in three straight contests. The 29-year-old is up to 14 tallies, 25 points, 114 shots on net, 66 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 37 appearances this season. As long as he remains in a top-six role, he should have some appeal as an all-around producer in fantasy.