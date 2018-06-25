Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Tendered qualifying offer by Jackets
Jenner received a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent from the Blue Jackets on Monday, the team's PR account reports.
Injuries limited Jenner to 75 games last year, his lowest total since he became a lineup regular in 2015-16, and his scoring totals suffered accordingly. The 25-year-old did find a groove at the end of the season, though, scoring eight goals and 19 points with a plus-11 rating in his final 28 games. The physical forward can handle an assignment anywhere from the second to fourth line, on the wing or at center, and that versatility should allow him to maintain a significant role in Columbus even if he never comes close to matching his career-high 30 goals from a couple of years ago.
