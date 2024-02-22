Jenner notched a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.

Jenner picked up an assist on Zach Werenski's tally late in the first period before setting up Yegor Chinakhov for the eventual game-winner in the third. Jenner would add his third point with an empty-net goal, sealing the Blue Jackets' 7-4 victory. The 30-year-old center has been on a nice run, tallying five goals and eight points over his last five contests. He's up to 26 points (18 goals, eight assists) through 40 games this season.