Jenner scored his second goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's blowout victory over the Panthers.

The goal came with the man advantage, as Jenner has now scored in back-to-back games. The second-line winger netted 18 tallies last season and can be a great fantasy resource when he's healthy. Jenner dishes out tons of hits and has a lethal shot, so take a look if he's available. The 24-year-old is heating up after missing the start of the season with a back injury.