Jenner scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Jenner tied the game 14:11 into the third period, ripping a one-timer from the circle off a long rebound. The tally was Jenner's first in four games, as he's up to 26 goals and 45 points in 65 games this season. The 29-year-old forward could be a solid option down the stretch, as he's shown some chemistry with Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko on Columbus' top line.