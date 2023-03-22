Jenner scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.

Jenner tied the game 6-6 with just 47 seconds remaining in the third, putting a rebound into the back of an open net to force overtime. The goal is Jenner's fourth in his last five games. The 29-year-old forward is up to 24 goals and 41 points, eight shy of his career high, through 59 games this season.