Jenner picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Detroit.
The veteran center has made an immediate impact since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him the first 56 games of the season. In four appearances since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jenner has racked up seven helpers while adding nine shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He's also won 33 of 64 faceoffs (51.5 percent).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Three-game, five-assist streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Notches assist in season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Expected back after break•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Practicing Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Poised to return following break•