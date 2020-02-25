Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two helpers in Monday's win
Jenner registered two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Jenner has a tidy three-game point streak (one goal, three assists). The 26-year-old is up to 24 points, 158 shots, 104 hits and 68 blocks through 64 appearances this season. His physicality could provide some fantasy value in deep formats.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds scoresheet in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Picks up physical presence•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Tallies GWG, assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Struggling defensively•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Still looking for first point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.