Jenner registered two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Jenner has a tidy three-game point streak (one goal, three assists). The 26-year-old is up to 24 points, 158 shots, 104 hits and 68 blocks through 64 appearances this season. His physicality could provide some fantasy value in deep formats.

