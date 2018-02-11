Jenner picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding three shots and a hit in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

He's been mired in a deep slump, managing only one point (a goal) over his prior 15 games, so while Saturday's performance was encouraging Jenner is still a long way from being a trustworthy fantasy asset. His power-play point was also only his second of the season and came in just 1:20 of ice time with the man advantage, so don't expect special teams to fuel any kind of resurgence from the one-time 30-goal scorer.