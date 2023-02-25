Jenner scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
He also led the Blue Jackets with 11 faceoff wins and added five shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating to his ledger. Jenner has three multi-point performances in the last seven games, collecting four goals and eight points over that stretch, and while he's miscast as a No. 1 center on a young Columbus roster, the veteran has some fantasy appeal in that role.
