Jenner scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots, five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

He opened the scoring in the first period with his 11th goal of the season, extending his point streak to six games. Jenner has five goals and eight points during that stretch while also laying multiple hits in each game, and the 24-year-old seems to have re-discovered his 30-goal form from 2015-16 since Thomas Vanek was added to the Jackets' third line. Expect jenner to remain physical and productive over the final weeks of the season as the Jackets try to clinch a postseason berth.