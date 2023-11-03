Jenner scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Both points came in the third period as Columbus rallied from a 2-1 deficit. Jenner snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, and he's had a productive start to the season with five goals and seven points in 10 games.
