Jenner factored into the final two goals of Thursday's 7-3 home win over the Panthers.

Jenner was the primary distributor on Josh Anderson's even-strength marker, only to follow it up with an empty-net deposit for his fourth goal of the season. Jenner only cracked the scoresheet twice in the first 12 games, but he's since added six points with a plus-3 rating over the last seven.

