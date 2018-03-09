Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in Thursday's OT win
Jenner scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
It's his first goal in eight games, as Jenner just can't seem to build any momentum on the offensive end of the ice. The 24-year-old has only seven goals and 22 points through 61 games, and without a top-six role. he seems unlikely to spring to life down the stretch.
