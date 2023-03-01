Jenner scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Buffalo.

He danced through the Sabres defense and tucked the puck under the bar behind Craig Anderson with just 18 seconds left in the second period, giving the Blue Jackets a 4-1 lead it turned out they would need after Buffalo stormed back in the third. Jenner has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and over the last 16 contests he's accumulated a tidy eight goals and 14 points. With Columbus having no better options for their No. 1 center role, Jenner should remain a key cog for the club down the stretch.