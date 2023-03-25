Jenner scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Islanders.

Blue Jackets fans might end up remembering this goal as the one that cost them Connor Bedard, as the win moved the team ahead of the Sharks at the bottom of the NHL standings. Jenner is having a strong finish to the season regardless of what it means for the draft lottery though, and he's found the back of the net six times in the last seven games. On the season, the 29-year-old has 25 goals -- the second time in his career he's reached that mark -- and 43 points through 60 contests.