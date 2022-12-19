Jenner will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured thumb. He is expected to miss about four weeks and has been placed on injured reserve.

Columbus has brought up Josh Dunne from AHL Cleveland in a corresponding move. Kent Johnson is slated to play between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine on Monday against Dallas. Jenner has registered 11 goals, 11 assists, 93 shots on net, 34 blocks and 54 hits in 30 games this season.