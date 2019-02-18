Jenner (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against the Lightning on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Jenner missed just one game due to his undisclosed issue, but appears ready to go. Prior to sitting out, the center managed five points in his previous five outings and will look to pick up where he left off versus Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old needs just four more points to hit the 30-point threshold for the fourth consecutive season.