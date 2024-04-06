Jenner (personal) will miss Saturday's game against Philadelphia, per the NHL media site.
Jenner has 22 goals, 35 points, 119 hits and 74 blocks in 58 appearances this season. This will be Columbus' fourth straight contest without him. Dmitri Voronkov is projected to continue to serve on the top line versus the Flyers due to Jenner's absence.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Won't play Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Goal, assist on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Goal, assist vs. San Jose•