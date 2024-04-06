Share Video

Jenner (personal) will miss Saturday's game against Philadelphia, per the NHL media site.

Jenner has 22 goals, 35 points, 119 hits and 74 blocks in 58 appearances this season. This will be Columbus' fourth straight contest without him. Dmitri Voronkov is projected to continue to serve on the top line versus the Flyers due to Jenner's absence.

