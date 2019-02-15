Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Won't travel with team
Jenner (undisclosed) won't make the trip to Chicago for Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Jenner is reportedly just "nicked up," so although his injury doesn't sound overly serious, it will cost him at least one contest. The 25-year-old winger will hope to heal up in time for Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
