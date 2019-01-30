Jenner (undisclosed) won't make the trip to Winnipeg for Thursday's matchup, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Jenner will miss his second game due to his undisclosed injury. If the winger can avoid missing too much time, he should be able to reach the 30-point mark for a fourth consecutive season. Despite averaging 2:01 of ice time with the man advantage, the Ontario native has only notched two power-play points.