Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Won't travel with team
Jenner (undisclosed) won't make the trip to Winnipeg for Thursday's matchup, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Jenner will miss his second game due to his undisclosed injury. If the winger can avoid missing too much time, he should be able to reach the 30-point mark for a fourth consecutive season. Despite averaging 2:01 of ice time with the man advantage, the Ontario native has only notched two power-play points.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Fills stat sheet Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Rare multi-point effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in home win•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores twice in barnburner•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Pots first goal of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...