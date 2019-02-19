Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Activated off IR

Columbus activated Dubinsky (lower body) off injured reserve Tuesday.

Dubinsky has missed the Blue Jackets' last seven games due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant at Monday's practice, which was the first indication that he was likely on the brink of rejoining the lineup. The 32-year-old is still a decent bottom-six option for Columbus at this stage in his career, but he's only notched 11 points in 37 appearances this campaign, so he's not a viable option in most fantasy formats.