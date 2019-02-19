Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Activated off IR
Columbus activated Dubinsky (lower body) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Dubinsky has missed the Blue Jackets' last seven games due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant at Monday's practice, which was the first indication that he was likely on the brink of rejoining the lineup. The 32-year-old is still a decent bottom-six option for Columbus at this stage in his career, but he's only notched 11 points in 37 appearances this campaign, so he's not a viable option in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Practices with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ruled out versus Isles•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Status murky•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Still out of lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Done for road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...