Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Apparent scratch

Dubinsky will be scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The Blue Jackets have won eight games in a row with no help from Dubinsky offensively. In fact, he's been held off the scoresheet for 17 straight outings to the detriment of his fantasy owners. It's safe to bench the Alaskan in all formats until he shows signs of turning it around.

